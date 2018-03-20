FedEx Will Open New Shops Inside 500 Walmart Stores

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX ) is planning to open 500 stores inside of Walmart Inc’s (NYSE: WMT ) own locations.

FedEx says that the new shops inside of Walmart stores will be FedEx Office locations. These locations will offer a variety of services to customers. This includes packing, shipping and printing.

The FedEx Office locations will also hold packages for customers. This lets customers send the package directly to the store, or redirect it with the company’s Delivery Manager. These locations will hold packages for customers for up to five business days.

FedEx notes that these new stores won’t pop up all at once. Instead, it will take the delivery company 24 months to open all of its new 500 Office stores inside of the Walmart stores. The decision to open the new shops was made following the success test of 47 locations across six states. It also points out that this is only part of a larger expansion of its retail business.

“Our busy customers view our stores as a one-stop-shop for all the products and services they are looking for,” Daniel Eckert, Senior Vice President of Walmart Services and Digital Acceleration, said in a statement. “We know shipping and printing is one such service they want to access in our stores, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with FedEx so that even more of our busy customers can take advantage of their pick up, drop off and printing services.”

FDX stock was up slightly as of Tuesday afternoon.

