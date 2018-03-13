Fitbit Ace: Fitbit Launches Fitness Tracker for Kids

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) announced that the company is launching the Fitbit Ace, a smartwatch for kids that has more mass appeal thanks to its cheaper price tag.

Source: Fitbit

The wearable device maker said the new device comes equipped with a new activity-tracking band that was designed specifically for children. The Fitbit Ace will only set you back $99 and the idea behind it came because the company’s management said that many smartwatch users have been passing down their old devices to their children, prompting it to create a designated device for kids age eight and older.

The device is the most basic tracker band in the company’s catalog and it comes in blue and purple, tracking activity in a similar way to a traditional Fitbit band. Adult users of the company’s other devices can add children to their profiles and look at statistics on their children’s activity levels.

Parents can also confirm the friends with which young users can participate in fitness challenges. Kids with smartphones can also look at their statistics through the Fitbit Ace, but the company won’t show calorie counts or other metrics that don’t apply to children, plus these don’t have GPS capabilities or track where the children are for security purposes.

The company says that the device was made in order to help children be more active physically in the ever-growing digital age.

FIT stock gained about 1.8% Tuesday.