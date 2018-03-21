Five Below Inc (FIVE) Stock Falls on Q4 Earnings

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE ) reported on its latest quarterly earnings results after the bell Wednesday.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, which topped analysts’ expectations of adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Analysts were also projecting Five Below to post revenue of $499 million, marking a 29% increase compared to the year-ago quarter, per Zacks. The company surpassed this consensus estimate by raking in $504.8 million.

Comparable sales increased by 5.9% on a 13-week basis, which is slightly below the Consensus Metrix projection of 6%. For its first quarter of fiscal 2018, Five Below is calling for adjusted earnings in the range of 31 to 34 cents per share, topping analysts’ outlook of adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share.

Revenue is slated to come in between $290 million and $294 million, which is also above analysts’ guidance of $288 million, while the company sees its comparable sales growing between 3% and 4% year-over-year.

For the fiscal year, Five Below is forecasting earnings in the range of $2.36 per share to $2.42 per share, below analysts’ views of $2.44 per share. It also sees revenue in the range of $1.495 billion and $1.51 billion, missing the Wall Street consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.

Five Below sees its comparable sales gaining 1% to 2% compared to the company’s year-ago quarter.

FIVE stock gained about 0.5% after the bell on the company’s earnings beat.