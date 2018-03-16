Ford Motor (F) a Sell at $11.02 based on the most recent stock market rankings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Sell recommendation for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) resulted from a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded outcomes that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is near average; and produced below average conclusions in 4 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 7 months.

As one of the 117 companies in the GICS Consumer Durables sector F is a constituent of the 11 company Motor Vehicles GICS industry group within this sector. F has a market value of $43.7 billion which is in the top half of its industry group F's current Portfolio Grader score places it 9 among the 11 companies in this industry group.

The Consumer Durables sector is ranked number 8 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Motor Vehicles industry group is ranked 80 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company has received average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. F's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are decidedly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Ford Motor a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view F's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of F's shares based on the recent $11.02 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.