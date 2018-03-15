Ford Motor (F) remains a Sell this week based on the most recent stock market ratings, and relative pricing of its shares. Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) Sell recommendation is a result of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced conclusions that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is near average; and produced below average results in 4 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive. F has maintained this ranking for 7 months.

As one of the 117 companies in the GICS Consumer Durables sector F is a constituent of the 11 company Motor Vehicles GICS industry group within this sector. F has a market value of $43.7 billion which is in the top half of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for F puts it 9 among the 11 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Motor Vehicles industry group is ranked 80 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores the company has attained are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

F's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. F's scores for cash flow and return on equity are strikingly better than its industry group average. Ford Motor's fundamental scores give F a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view F's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of F's shares based on the recent $11.02 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.