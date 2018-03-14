Ford Recall 2018: Loose Steering Wheel Could Affect 1.4 Million Cars

A Ford recall has the automobile manufacturer calling back vehicles that may lose their steering wheels.

The recent recall from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) includes its Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles. This includes 1.4 million cars with model years ranging from 2014 to 2018. The issue has to do with a bolt coming loose over time and possibly disconnecting the steering wheel.

The following are the specific cars that are affected by the recall.

2014-17 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Aug. 6, 2013 to Feb. 29, 2016.

2014-18 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 25, 2013 to March 5, 2018.

2014-18 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 25, 2013 to March 5, 2018.

Here are is a regional breakdown of where the cars in the Ford recall were sold.

1,301,986 were sold in the United States and federalized territories.

62,479 were sold in Canada.

14,172 were sold in Mexico.

According to the company, the Ford recall was announced after it was made aware of two accidents involving the steering wheels coming loose. One of these accidents allegedly includes an injury.

The Ford recall will allow owners of affected vehicles to bring them by dealerships and have them repaired. The dealer will replace the bolt and install a patch to ensure that proper torque is maintained. There will be no charge to customers for this repair. The reference number for this specific recall is 18S08.

