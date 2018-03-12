Fortnite Mobile Sign Up: 9 Things to Know

The Fortnite mobile sign ups have gone live.

Source: Apple

The popular Epic Games title Fortnite Battle Royale has been one of the most popular Xbox One games recently, and now mobile users will also get the opportunity to try out the game, although it’s still being developed. Here’s what you should know about the Fortnite mobile sign ups:

The video game developer recently opened up the sign ups for the iOS pilot program for the game.

In order to access the form, you have to go to this website and fill in some personal information for the chance of being one of the first few to try it out.

To participate, Fortnite aficionados need an Internet connection, iOS 11 and at least an iPhone 6S/SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPhones 7+ or any 2017 iPad.

This is a limited access pilot program, which means there are no guarantees as this is a lottery.

Epic Games will randomly select the lucky few who will try out the pilot and send them emails, letting them know when they’ll be able to play. This appears to be sometime in the near future.

Winners are also likely to receive extra codes for their friends.

Even if you don’t get a code right away, the company will send future waves of invites after this one.

Plus, Fortnite Battle Royale will eventually see a full commercial release.

An Android version of the game is also on the horizon over the coming months.

Are you going to sign up?