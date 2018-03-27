Francesca’s Holdings Corp Stock Surges on Q4 Earnings Beat

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN ) stock was up today following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017.

During its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, Francesca’s Holdings Corp reported earnings per share of 20 cents. This is down from its earnings per share of 39 cents from the same time last year. However, it was still a boon to FRAN stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 19 cents for the period.

Francesca’s Holdings Corp also reported net income of $3.73 million for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. This is a decrease from the retailer of women’s clothing and accessories’ net income of $14.64 million from its fiscal fourth quarter of 2016.

Operating income reported by Francesca’s Holdings Corp for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year came in at $10.36 million. This is a drop from its operating income of $23.58 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Francesca’s Holdings Corp reported revenue of $138.49 million for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. This is worse off than its revenue of $146.35 million from the same quarter in the previous year. Despite this, it still beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $137.78 for the quarter.

Francesca’s Holdings Corp also includes it outlook for the fiscal full year of 2018 in its most recent earnings report. It is expecting earnings per share to range from 53 cents to 63 cents with revenue between $485 million and $499 million. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of 63 cents on revenue of $470.94 million for the year.

FRAN stock was up 3% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.