BOGO Chipotle Offer: How Hockey Fans Can Get Free Chipotle Today

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is celebrating Hockey Weekend Across America with a special buy-one-get-one (BOGO) free offer.

The BOGO deal from Chipotle allows customers to order a entree and receive a free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos. It starts today, Friday, March 2, 2018, at 10:45 a.m. and will last until 10:00 p.m. tonight.

Don’t go running off to Chipotle for the free food just yet. There’s a catch. Customers are only able to take advantage of the BOGO offer if they are wearing a hockey jersey. There’s also a limit of one BOGO order per customer.

There are a couple of other notes that customers should keep in mind when heading to Chipotle for its BOGO offer. The first is that the free item they choose must be of equal or lesser value to the entree they are ordering. The second is that is that this offer can’t be combined with any other coupons, promotions, or special offers.

Chipotle’s BOGO offer today matches up with the theme for Hockey Weekend Across America. Today’s theme is for fans of the sport to wear their favorite hockey jerseys. This match up makes it easy for fans to stop by CMG for the COGO offer.

Hockey Weekend Across America will last through March 4, 2018. There are also themes for the other two days. Tomorrow’s theme pushes fans to go out and actually play some hockey themselves. The theme for Sunday is to support their local hockey heroes.

Chipotle is an official sponsor of Hockey Weekend Across America.

CMG stock was up 1% as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.