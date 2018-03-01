Gap Inc (GPS) Shares Soar on Q4 Earnings, Sales Beat

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS ) reported on its fourth quarter after the bell Thursday, posting results that topped analysts’ expectations and sent GPS shares soaring.

The apparel retailer reported net income of $205 million, or 52 cents per share, which was a decline compared to its year-ago net income of $220 million, or 55 cents per share. On an adjusted basis excluding one-time items, the company earned 61 cents per share.

Analysts were calling for adjusted earnings of 58 cents per share, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. Revenue was strong as the company raked in $4.78 billion, an 8% increase compared to the year-ago quarter.

The Wall Street consensus estimate was modeling sales of $4.67 billion, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. Same-store sales also impressed for Gap as they climbed about 5% year-over-year, topping the year-ago increase of 2%.

The figure also came in well ahead of analysts’ projections of 1.7%, per Thomson Reuters. The Gap Global brand’s sales were flat compared to a flat growth last year, Old Navy Global was up 9% compared to the year-ago 5% gain and its Banana Republic Global brand edged up 1%, beating the 3% decline from the year-ago quarter.

“Our strong positive comp and margin expansion during the critical holiday quarter affirms our balanced growth strategy,” said Gap CEO Art Peck. “Our outlook for 2018 demonstrates confidence in our strategy and a meaningful step up in earnings capacity for the company.”

GPS stock was up about 8.1% after the bell Thursday.