General Motors (GM) a Sell This Week

General Motors (GM) a Sell at $38.01 based on the latest stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. General Motors Co's (NYSE:GM) current Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold, is the result of an analytical score that is below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average. While the company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this to some extent. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

The company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Motor Vehicles, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Durables, with a market value of $53.2 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Motor Vehicles industry group is ranked 80 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 5 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GM's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. GM's grade for cash flow is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, General Motors places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge GM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of GM's shares based on the recent $38.01 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.