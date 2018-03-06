Goldman Sachs (GS) a Sell at $263.12

At $263.12, Goldman Sachs (GS) a Sell based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (NYSE:GS) Sell recommendation is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced outcomes that were above average in 1 area: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness; and produced below average conclusions in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is below average. GS has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

GS is classified as a component of the 41 company Investment Banks/Brokers GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 993 company GICS Finance sector. GS has a market value of $99.2 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GS puts it 38 among the 41 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Investment Banks/Brokers industry group is ranked 18 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores GS has earned are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. GS's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Goldman Sachs a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views GS's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GS's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $263.12 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GS currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.