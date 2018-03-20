Good Friday 2018: Is the Stock Market Open?

Good Friday 2018 is coming up in less than two weeks in honor of the end of Lent.

The day is a special one in Christian religions because it marks the end of the period in which we give something that we thought was essential in our lives for 40 days. Alternately, we can add something to our lives like volunteer for 40 days in order to add more spirituality to our lives.

Many are wondering if the stock market is open on the day. Both Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will shutter their doors on Friday, March 30th in observance of Good Friday 2018, meaning that you will have to move all your trading activity to the following Monday or finish it the Thursday before.

However, bond markets will also be closing earlier on Thursday, March 29th at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, but regular trading hours will resume on Monday, April 17th. The next stock market holiday beyond Good Friday will be Memorial Day in late May, followed by Independence Day in July, Labor Day in September, Thanksgiving Day in November and Christmas Day in December.

Happy holidays!