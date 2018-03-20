7 Happy Easter Images to Post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

What are your favorite happy Easter images?

We are only 12 days away from one of the best Christian holidays, taking place only two days after Good Friday, which marks the end of Lent. The 2018 version of Easter will take place on April 1 and it is a perfect time to spend with family and friends, decorating eggs and hiding them.

The holiday brings warm memories of large meals and Easter egg hunts that may or may not have prizes. It is also right at the beginning of spring, the perfect time to go outside and enjoy the change of weather as winter is no longer here.

In honor of the holiday, we have compiled seven images for you to share on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as other social media outlets.

Browse through the next few slides, pick your favorite and share it online.

Happy Easter

Happy Easter

Happy Easter

Happy Easter

Happy Easter

Happy Easter

Happy Easter