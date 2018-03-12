Happy Pi Day 2018: 7 Images to Celebrate 3.14

Happy Pi Day!

Source: Shutterstock

It’s almost March 14, the day in which we celebrate one of the most decorated numbers in math, known as pi. The number begins with 3.14 and it is often used to measure a circle by using information regarding the circle’s circumference and radius.

The formula has been around for centuries, but it has only recently been used to celebrate March 14 as the day fits the measurements of the number. Many now consider the day a perfect opportunity to eat pies in honor of Pi Day.

We have compiled seven images with you to share on social media with your friends and family, reminding them of the importance of sweets and numbers.

Browse through the next few slides, pick your favorite and post it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

