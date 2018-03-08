The Hold for Charter Communications (CHTR) this week is based on the latest SEC filings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Hold recommendation for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation which yielded conclusions that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and an analytical score that is above average; and produced below average results in 3 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average. CHTR has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

CHTR ranks in the top half of its industry group, Cable/Satellite TV, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Services, with a market value of $81.0 billion.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 4 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 100 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Charter Communications has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings momentum and earnings surprises that are materially better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is much worse than average. CHTR's scores for cash flow and return on equity are decidedly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Charter Communications places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CHTR's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of CHTR's shares based on the recent $ 338.670 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.