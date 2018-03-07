The Hold for Charter Communications (CHTR) this week is based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and analysis. The Hold recommendation for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) is the result of analytical scores that are above average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average. While CHTR derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this in whole or in part. CHTR has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The company is a member of the 12 company Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 255 company GICS Consumer Services sector. CHTR has a market value of $80.6 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group CHTR's Portfolio Grader score ranks 5 within the 12 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 100 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CHTR has earned above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CHTR's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings momentum and earnings surprises that are materially better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is much worse than average. CHTR's grades for return on equity and cash flow are significantly better than its industry group average. Charter Communications' fundamental scores give CHTR a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CHTR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $337.96 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CHTR currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.