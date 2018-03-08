Hold for Chevron (CVX) This Week

At $ 113.840, Chevron (CVX) a Hold based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. Chevron Corp's (NYSE:CVX) Hold recommendation is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 2 areas: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half; and produced below average conclusions in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, analytical scoring that is near average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average. CVX has maintained this ranking for the last month.

CVX is a $217.7 billion in market value component of the Integrated Oil GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CVX puts it 13 among the 20 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot. CVX is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 90 among the 185 companies in the sector of its Energy Minerals sector and 2,894 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 19 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 63 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Chevron has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CVX's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average, while the scores for earnings momentum and earnings surprises are much worse than average. CVX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Chevron places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CVX's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CVX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $ 113.840 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CVX currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.