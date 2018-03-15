Hold for Chevron (CVX) This Week

Chevron (CVX) a Hold at $115.13 based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) Hold recommendation derives some benefit from being in an industry group that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness; however, its sector is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this in whole or in part. Factors in this recommendation include a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average, and an analytical score that is near average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

As one of the 185 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector CVX is a constituent of the 20 company Integrated Oil GICS industry group within this sector. CVX's market value is $219.7 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CVX puts it 13 among the 20 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 18 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 59 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Chevron has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average, while the scores for earnings momentum and earnings surprises are much worse than average. CVX's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Chevron a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CVX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of CVX's shares based on the recent $115.13 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.