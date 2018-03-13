The Hold for Cisco (CSCO) this week is based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. Cisco Systems Inc's (NASDAQ:CSCO) Hold recommendation is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average; and produced below average outcomes in 3 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, and analytical scores that are well below average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CSCO has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

CSCO is a member of the 21 company Computer Communications GICS industry group, which is part of the 373 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. The market value of CSCO is $212.0 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CSCO puts it 10 among the 21 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 79 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CSCO has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CSCO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Cisco's fundamental scores give CSCO a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views CSCO's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CSCO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of CSCO's shares based on the recent $44.34 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.