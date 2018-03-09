Hold for Costco Wholesale (COST) This Week

Costco Wholesale (COST) a Hold at $185.69 based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and analysis. The Hold recommendation for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary which yielded conclusions that were above average in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average results in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is near average. COST has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 48 company Specialty Stores GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 149 company GICS Retail Trade sector. COST has a market value of $81.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for COST by Portfolio Grader places it 12 among the 48 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 13 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Stores industry group is ranked 101 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Costco Wholesale has attained above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. COST's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Costco Wholesale places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge COST's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of COST's shares based on the recent $185.69 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.