Hold for DowDuPont (DWDP) This Week

At $ 70.170, DowDuPont (DWDP) a Hold based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. DowDuPont Inc's (NULL:DWDP) Hold recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were below average results in 4 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the third quarter, an analytical score that is below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average; and produced above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness. DWDP has maintained this ranking for the last month.

As one of the 163 companies in the GICS Process Industries sector DWDP is a constituent of the 8 company Chemicals: Major Diversified GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of DWDP is $163.0 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group Currently, DWDP is ranked 6 among the 8 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Process Industries sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals: Major Diversified industry group is ranked 23 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

DWDP has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average, while the scores for earnings growth and operating margin are discernably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. DWDP's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, DowDuPont places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure DWDP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $ 70.170 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, DWDP currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.