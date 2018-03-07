Hold for DowDuPont (DWDP) This Week

DowDuPont (DWDP) a Hold at $70.79 based on the most recent SEC filings, and relative pricing of its shares. DowDuPont Inc's (NULL:DWDP) current Hold recommendation is the result of a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the third quarter, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average, and analytical scores that are below average. The company's Hold recommendation must also be considered in the context of being in an industry group and sector that are rated well above average in attractiveness. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DWDP has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

DWDP ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Chemicals: Major Diversified, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Process Industries, with a market value of $159.3 billion.

The Process Industries sector is ranked number 8 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals: Major Diversified industry group is ranked 23 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

DowDuPont has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average, while the scores for earnings growth and operating margin are discernably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. DWDP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, DowDuPont places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges DWDP's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DWDP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $70.79 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, DWDP currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.