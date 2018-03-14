Hold for Microchip Technology (MCHP) This Week

At $98.03, Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Hold based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. Microchip Technology Inc's (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hold recommendation is the conclusion of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced outcomes that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is much better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and an analytical score that is below average. MCHP has maintained this ranking for the last month.

With a $22.9 billion market value, the company ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Semiconductors, and in the top decile of sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MCHP puts it 34 among the 62 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 191 among the 373 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector, and number 2,001 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 40 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MCHP has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MCHP's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MCHP's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Microchip Technology places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure MCHP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of MCHP's shares based on the recent $98.03 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.