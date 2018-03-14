Home Depot (HD) a Buy This Week

Home Depot (HD) remains a Buy this week based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. Home Depot Inc's (NYSE:HD) Buy recommendation is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 3 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average; and produced below average outcomes in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is near average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking HD has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Home Improvement Chains, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Retail Trade, with a market value of $207.9 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Home Improvement Chains industry group is ranked 112 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Home Depot has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. HD's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Home Depot's fundamental scores give HD a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge HD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of HD's shares based on the recent $178.35 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.