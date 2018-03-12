R.I.P. Hubert de Givenchy: 8 Things to Remember French Fashion Icon By

Hubert de Givenchy has died at age 91.
The French fashion legend’s cause of death has not been released yet but the news was shared by his partner Philippe Venet, a former couture designer. Givenchy’s legacy spans more than 60 years and it is still relevant today as it was in the 1950s.
Here are eight things to remember him by:
- Givenchy designed most of Audrey Hepburn’s personal and professional wardrobe, including her “little black dress” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
- He first opened his own design house in 1952, known as the Plaine Monceau in Paris.
- He soon released his first collection “Bettina Graziani” after the top model of Paris at the moment, creating an innovative and progressive style that opposed the more conservative approach from Dior.
- Givenchy didn’t have a lot of money starting out so he used cheap fabrics at first.
- The fashion giant also developed a perfume collection for Hepburn called L’Interdit and Le de Givenchy, with the actor serving as the face of the fragrance. It was the first time a star was the face of a fragrance’s advertising campaign and Hepburn did it for free.
- His clients have included Countess Mona von Bismarck, Greta Garbo, Grace Kelly, Ingrid Bergman, Lauren Bacall and other celebrities and royalty.
- Givenchy retired from fashion design in 1995.
- The fashion guru’s designs continue to impress in the celebrity world today as this year’s Oscars saw Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman wear a custom Givenchy design.
RIP.