Hunter for Target Collection: Here’s What We Know

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) is teaming up with Hunter for a limited-edition collection.

Here’s what we know about the Hunter collection coming to Target.

The collection will show up at Target stores and on its website on April 14, 2018.

It will include more than 300 items.

Products in the collection will range in value from $5 to $80.

The majority of the items will cost $30 or less.

The collection will include items for men, women, boys, girls and toddlers.

There will also be home and outdoor items available for purchase in the collection.

Members of Target’s REDcard will get early access to the collection on April 7, 2018 via its website.

REDcard holders will also be able to pick from exclusive colors and styles not available to normal customers.

The two companies will be holding a special music festival in Los Angeles to celebrate the offering.

The festival will be open to the public and is set to take place in late March.

TGT says that the festival will include activities and performances that are family friendly.

Target notes that it will reveal more information about the festival in the coming weeks.

It also points out that those attending the festival will have early access to the Hunter collection before it launches in stores and online.

Target is spreading news about the collection on social media with the #HunterxTarget hashtag.

You can follow this link to learn more about the special Hunter collection coming to Target.

TGT stock was down 2% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.