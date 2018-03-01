Hunter for Target Collection: Here’s What We Know

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is teaming up with Hunter for a limited-edition collection.
Here’s what we know about the Hunter collection coming to Target.
- The collection will show up at Target stores and on its website on April 14, 2018.
- It will include more than 300 items.
- Products in the collection will range in value from $5 to $80.
- The majority of the items will cost $30 or less.
- The collection will include items for men, women, boys, girls and toddlers.
- There will also be home and outdoor items available for purchase in the collection.
- Members of Target’s REDcard will get early access to the collection on April 7, 2018 via its website.
- REDcard holders will also be able to pick from exclusive colors and styles not available to normal customers.
- The two companies will be holding a special music festival in Los Angeles to celebrate the offering.
- The festival will be open to the public and is set to take place in late March.
- TGT says that the festival will include activities and performances that are family friendly.
- Target notes that it will reveal more information about the festival in the coming weeks.
- It also points out that those attending the festival will have early access to the Hunter collection before it launches in stores and online.
- Target is spreading news about the collection on social media with the #HunterxTarget hashtag.
TGT stock was down 2% as of noon Thursday.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.