Hunter for Target Collection: Here’s What We Know

The collection will launch in April

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is teaming up with Hunter for a limited-edition collection.

Here’s what we know about the Hunter collection coming to Target.

  • The collection will show up at Target stores and on its website on April 14, 2018.
  • It will include more than 300 items.
  • Products in the collection will range in value from $5 to $80.
  • The majority of the items will cost $30 or less.
  • The collection will include items for men, women, boys, girls and toddlers.
  • There will also be home and outdoor items available for purchase in the collection.
  • Members of Target’s REDcard will get early access to the collection on April 7, 2018 via its website.
  • REDcard holders will also be able to pick from exclusive colors and styles not available to normal customers.
  • The two companies will be holding a special music festival in Los Angeles to celebrate the offering.
  • The festival will be open to the public and is set to take place in late March.
  • TGT says that the festival will include activities and performances that are family friendly.
  • Target notes that it will reveal more information about the festival in the coming weeks.
  • It also points out that those attending the festival will have early access to the Hunter collection before it launches in stores and online.
  • Target is spreading news about the collection on social media with the #HunterxTarget hashtag.

You can follow this link to learn more about the special Hunter collection coming to Target.

TGT stock was down 2% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

