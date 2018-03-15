Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > iHeartMedia Bankruptcy: 9 Things for Listeners to Know

iHeartMedia Bankruptcy: 9 Things for Listeners to Know

The company is looking to reduce its debt

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

iHeartMedia Inc (OTCMKTS:IHRT) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Here are a few things for listeners to know about the iHeartMedia bankruptcy.

  • iHeartMedia and several of its subsidiaries voluntarily filed for bankruptcy.
  • The bankruptcy does not affect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries.
  • The company’s bankruptcy was filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.
  • It plans to use the bankruptcy to restructure its business.
  • The company will also continue to operate as normal during the bankruptcy.
  • iHeartMedia says that it has enough cash on hand and will make enough from operations to keep going throughout the bankruptcy.
  • According to the company, this process will allow it to reduce its debt by more than $10 billion.
  • The company says that it has reached an agreement in principle with holders of the debt for the bankruptcy.
  • It is expecting the transition into bankruptcy to go smoothly once it gets approval from the court for its initial motions.

“The agreement we announced today is a significant accomplishment, as it allows us to definitively address the more than $20 billion in debt that has burdened our capital structure,” Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “Achieving a capital structure that finally matches our impressive operating business will further enhance iHeartMedia’s position as America’s #1 audio company.”

IHRT stock was up 29% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

