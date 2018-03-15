iHeartMedia Bankruptcy: 9 Things for Listeners to Know

iHeartMedia Inc (OTCMKTS: IHRT ) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Here are a few things for listeners to know about the iHeartMedia bankruptcy.

iHeartMedia and several of its subsidiaries voluntarily filed for bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy does not affect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

and its subsidiaries. The company’s bankruptcy was filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.

It plans to use the bankruptcy to restructure its business.

The company will also continue to operate as normal during the bankruptcy.

iHeartMedia says that it has enough cash on hand and will make enough from operations to keep going throughout the bankruptcy.

According to the company, this process will allow it to reduce its debt by more than $10 billion.

The company says that it has reached an agreement in principle with holders of the debt for the bankruptcy.

It is expecting the transition into bankruptcy to go smoothly once it gets approval from the court for its initial motions.

“The agreement we announced today is a significant accomplishment, as it allows us to definitively address the more than $20 billion in debt that has burdened our capital structure,” Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “Achieving a capital structure that finally matches our impressive operating business will further enhance iHeartMedia’s position as America’s #1 audio company.”

more about the iHeartMedia bankruptcy and the company's plans for the future.

IHRT stock was up 29% as of noon Thursday.

