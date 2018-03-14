Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Q4 Revenue Grew 3.5% Year-Over-Year

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results after the bell Wednesday, with revenue and earnings rising year-over-year.

The pharmaceutical company announced a net loss of $21.5 million, or 24 cents per share, narrower than its year-ago loss of $26.2 million, or 35 cents per share for its fourth quarter. For the full year, the company lost $88.2 million, or $1.08 per basic share, which was wider than the year-ago loss of $73.7 million, or $1.01 per basic share.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported total revenue for its fourth quarter of $8.8 million, a 3.5% gain compared to the year-ago quarter of $8.5 million. For the full year, the company’s revenue reached $42.2 million, beating the $35.4 million from the year-ago quarter, rising more than 19% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The company’s total operating expenses for the quarter were $31.7 million, ahead of the year-ago total of $30.9 million. For the full fiscal year, this figure was $125.9 million, topping the year-ago total operating expenses of $111.6 million.

Inovio Pharmaceutical’s research and development expenses for the quarter came in at $24.6 million, and they were $98.6 million for the fiscal year 2017. In the year-ago period and year, they were $23.9 million and $88.7 million respectively. This increase in expenses was linked with a rise in the company’s headcount.

INO shares were trading flat after the bell.