Intel (INTC) a Buy at $50.74

Intel (INTC) remains a Buy this week based on the most recent stock market rankings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) resulted from an analytical process that is proprietary which yielded outcomes that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 1 areas: an analytical score that is below average. INTC has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Semiconductors, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $238.1 billion.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 40 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

INTC has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. INTC's metric for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Intel places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure INTC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $50.74 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, INTC currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.