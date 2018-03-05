Intel (INTC) Raised to Buy this week based on the most current stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Intel Corp's (NASDAQ:INTC) Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to Buy, is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 1 area: an analytical score that is below average. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

As one of the 373 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector INTC is a constituent of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of INTC is $230.2 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for INTC puts it 16 among the 62 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 32 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Intel has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. INTC's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Intel places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure INTC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $48.98 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, INTC currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.