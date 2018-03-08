International Women’s Day Quotes to Post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Today, March 8, is International Women’s Day 2018 and InvestorPlace is celebrating.

The origins of International Women’s Day dates back to 1910 with the International Socialist Woman’s Conference suggesting the event take place on March 8. It was then recognized as such in Soviet Russia in 1917.

After many years as a socialist holiday, International Women’s Day was finally accepted as a holiday by the United Nations in 1975. The holiday saw new life in 2010 when the International Committee of the Red Cross brought attention to it. Since then, it has seen larger celebrations around the world.

A common practice for International Women’s Day is for there to be a theme every year. The theme for International Women’s Day 2018 is “Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women’s lives.”

“A woman is like a tea bag – you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water.”

“I hate to hear you talk about all women as if they were fine ladies instead of rational creatures. None of us want to be in calm waters all our lives.” — Jane Austen

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman.” — Simone De Beauvior

“Men, their rights, and nothing more; women, their rights, and nothing less.” — Susan B. Anthony

