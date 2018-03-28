Wednesday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 Gets Partial Launch Today

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iOS 11.3 launching today. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iOS 11.3: Apple is now letting some customers download iOS 11.3, reports MacRumors. Don’t go looking to download the newest version of iOS 11.3 just yet. The tech company is only allowing owners of the new 9.7-inch iPad that launched yesterday to download it. However, this does mean that the update is close to done. As such, owners of other iOS products will likely see the update made available to them in the near future.

Throttling Lawsuit: Apple may be facing a class action lawsuit over iPhone throttling, 9to5Mac notes. A recent report claims that a meeting is being held to determine if 59 separate lawsuits about the issue can be combined into a single class action lawsuit. The meeting is set to take place tomorrow, March 29, in Atlanta. The various lawsuits claim that AAPL slowed devices in an attempt to push customers toward buying new ones.

Space Gray: Customers can now order their favorite Mac accessories in Space Gray, reports BGR. Apple is now selling Space Gray versions of the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Magic Touchpad via its online store. The devices will also come with black Lightning cables for charging. Previously, AAPL only allowed owners of the new iMac Pro to order the Space Gray versions of its accessories. Customers that do order the Space Gray version should note that they are more expensive than their white counterparts.

