Is the Post Office Open on Good Friday 2018?

Is the Post Office open on Good Friday?

Source: Shutterstock

You can go ahead and put that letter in your mailbox for delivery today. It turns out that Good Friday is not one of the holidays that the Post Office closes its doors for. The Post Office will be closed on Easter, though. Granted, the Post Office is never open on Sunday and Easter always takes place on a Sunday.

Finding out the answer to “Is the Post Office open on Good Friday,” is easy enough, but what about for other holidays? That’s easy too and here’s a list of holidays that the Post Office closes down on to help.

New Year’s Day — Monday, January 1

Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday — Monday, January 15

Washington’s Birthday (observed) — Monday, February 19

Memorial Day — Monday, May 28

Independence Day — Wednesday, July 4

Labor Day — Monday, September 3

Columbus Day — Monday, October 8

Veterans Day (observed) — Monday, November 12

Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 22

Christmas Day — Tuesday, December 25

There you have it! The Post Office is open today and the next holiday it will close down for is Memorial Day in May. Maybe you plan on heading by the bank today on your trip to the Post Office. If so, you might be wondering if banks close down for Good Friday. You can find the answer to that question by following this link.

