JD.Com (JD) a Hold at $291.11

This week, JD.Com (JD) drops to a Hold based on the most recent SEC filings, and relative pricing of its shares. Factors in JD.Com Inc's (NASDAQ:JD) current Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy, is analytical scores that are below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average. The recommendation for JD have been impacted adversely by being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated above average in attractiveness. JD has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

The company is a member of the 14 company Internet Retail GICS industry group, which is part of the 150 company GICS Retail Trade sector. JD has a market value of $411.5 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for JD puts it 7 within the 14 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Retail industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

JD.Com has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

JD's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. JD's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, JD.Com places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views JD's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at JD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $291.11 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, JD currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.