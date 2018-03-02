JD.Com Inc(ADR) Stock Falls on Poor Q4

JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD ) stock was down on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net loss reported by JD.Com Inc(ADR) for the fourth quarter of the year was $139.7 million. This represents a 27.9% decline from its net loss reported in the fourth quarter of 2016. JD.Com Inc(ADR)’s operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $245.3 million, which is worse than last year’s operating loss.

During the fourth quarter of the year, JD.Com Inc(ADR) reported earnings per share of 5 cents. This is down from its earnings per share of 6 cents from the same time last year. It also wasn’t good news for JD stock by coming in below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 7 cents for the period.

JD.Com Inc(ADR) also reported revenue of $16.93 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017. This is a 38.7% increase over its revenue from the same period of the year prior. However, it still came in below analysts’ revenue estimate of $17.09 billion for the quarter.

JD.Com Inc(ADR) also reported that its cost of revenue for the fourth quarter of the year was up 39.7% to $14.7 billion. The company attributes this increase to the growth of its “online direct sales business, traffic acquisition costs directly related to the online marketing services provided to merchants and suppliers.” It also notes that costs from logistics services for merchants and other partners were part of the increase.

JD stock was down 6% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.