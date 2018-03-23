John Bolton: 10 Things to Know About Trump’s New White House Security Adviser

John Bolton is President Donald Trump’s new White House Security Adviser.

Source: Shutterstock

The change will have John Bolton taking over the position of White House Security Adviser from H.R. McMaster. This change will take place on April 9. It will make Bolton the third White House Security Adviser for Trump since he took office. The first was Michael Flynn.

Here are a few things to know about new White House Security Adviser John Bolton.

Bolton has previously been involved with the Reagan, H.W. Bush and Bush administrations.

This includes serving as a temporary ambassador to the United Nation during Bush’s time in office.

However, he never received Senate approval and had to leave that role.

Bolton was also one of the lawyers that took part in the Florida recount for Bush back in 2000.

Another of his previous roles includes undersecretary of state for arms control and international security from 2001 to 2005.

He has also been a contributor to Fox News.

John Bolton has been a supporter of the U.S. using its military power to handle foreign affairs.

This includes being a supporter of the Iraq war.

Bolton has yet to express his view on President Trump’s upcoming meeting with North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un.

However, he has previously called on the President to take action against North Korea, as well as Iran.

You can learn more about President Trump’s new White House Security Adviser John Bolton by following these links.

