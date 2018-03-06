Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) a Sell at $129.79 based on the most current SEC filings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, for Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) resulted from a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded outcomes that were above average in 1 area: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness; and produced below average conclusions in 5 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the third quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, an analytical score that is well below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is one of the 656 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector and is a constituent of the 38 company Pharmaceuticals: Major GICS industry group within this sector. JNJ has a market value of $348.7 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for JNJ puts it 25 among the 38 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 94 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company has received average or below-average scores in 8 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

JNJ's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. JNJ's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Johnson & Johnson places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views JNJ's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at JNJ's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of JNJ's shares based on the recent $129.79 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.