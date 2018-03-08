KFC Logo Features Mrs. Sanders in Honor of International Women’s Day

Yum! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE: YUM ) KFC logo is changing to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The change has the KFC logo replacing Colonel Sanders with his wife, Claudia Sanders. However, customers in the U.S. won’t see this change. That’s because it was on KFC Malaysia that opted to switch out logos for International Women’s Day.

Here’s KFC Malaysia’s blurb about International Women’s Day and Mrs. Sanders from its website.

“It is hard to imagine but KFC would not be where it is today if not for Claudia, wife of Colonel Sanders. While the Colonel created the secret recipe and ran the company, Mrs Sanders mixed and even shipped the spices to restaurants across the country – often late into the night. This International Women’s Day, we pay tribute to Claudia Sanders for her role in the making of Malaysia’s favourite fried chicken. And to every woman whose ideas, hard work and passion contribute to making the world a better place. Thank you.”

The KFC logo isn’t the only fast food chain logo that is switching for International Women’s Day. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) also made some changes to its logo today. This includes turning it upside down so that it looks like a “W.” You can learn more about that change at this link.

