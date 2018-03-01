Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Raised to Sell This Week

At $67.05, Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) a Sell based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and news. The Sell recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Strong Sell to Sell, for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary which generated conclusions that were above average in 1 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness; and produced below average results in 5 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, an analytical score that is near average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

KHC is a $81.7 billion in market value constituent of the Food: Major Diversified GICS industry group where KHC's current Portfolio Grader score places it 8 within the 9 companies in this industry group. KHC is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 139 among the 154 companies in the sector of its Consumer Non-Durables sector and 4,192 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food: Major Diversified industry group is ranked 126 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 4 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

KHC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. KHC's grades for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. Kraft Heinz Co's fundamental scores give KHC a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view KHC's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $67.05 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, KHC currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.