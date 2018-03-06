Lowes (LOW) a Hold this week based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. Lowes Companies's (NYSE:LOW) Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy to Hold, is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced results that were above average in 1 area: ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half; and produced below average outcomes in 5 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, analytical scoring that is below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average. LOW has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

The company is classified as a component of the 4 company Home Improvement Chains GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 149 company GICS Retail Trade sector. LOW has a market value of $71.6 billion which is in the lower half of its industry group LOW is currently ranked number 2 among the 4 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 13 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Home Improvement Chains industry group is ranked 108 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

LOW has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. LOW's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Lowes places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge LOW's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $86.33 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, LOW currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.