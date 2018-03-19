Macy’s Mobile Checkout to Launch by 2019

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) is planning to launch its mobile checkout service at all stores by the end of the year.

The decision to launch the Macy’s Mobile Checkout service at all full-line stores comes after success tests at one of its stores in New Jersey. The app allows customers to scan their own items as they shop and pay for them with their phone.

Macy’s Mobile Checkout requires customers to first download the Macy’s mobile app and join its free Wi-Fi network. Once customers have done this, they can use the camera on their smartphone and scanner in the app to puts items in their cart.

When customers are ready to finish their shopping with Macy’s, they can use a saved credit card to complete the transactions. Customers that take advantage of Macy’s Mobile Checkout will then have to stop by Mobile Checkout counters near the stores’ exits. An employee will then check the purchase and remove any security tags for the customer.

Most of the items that are up for purchase will be available through the Macy’s Mobile Checkout service. However, the chain does note that some items, such as jewelry, won’t be. Individual stores will also be able to choose which items are available through the service.

Macy’s says that it is also planning to bring Mobile Ordering to Bloomingdale’s as well. This will start with a test at its SoHo store in NYC, before spreading to the chain’s other retail locations.

M stock was up 1% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.