How Long Can the Market’s Comeback Really Last?

So much for those easy, low volatility days of 2017. So far, 2018 has been exciting if not outright nauseating for investors.

After a nasty three-day plunge in large-caps last week, stocks roared higher on Monday thanks to some aggressive over-the-weekend effort by the Trump White House to soothe worries about a possible trade war with China. In the wake of the announcement of upwards of $60 billion in sanctions, negotiations are apparently underway to close America’s $375 billion annual merchandise trade deficit with China.

Investors took heart and aggressively bought the dip despite some persistent rally weakness in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) on lingering data privacy concerns. In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.8% for its best gain in 30 months. The S&P 500 gained 2.7%. And the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.3%.

Just a friendly reminder: Extreme price volatility, both up and down, come during periods of market weakness. Intra-day, you could see this by the way the opening gap gain of 1.8%, which was trimmed down to 0.5% before the bulls blitzed the line into the closing bell. All 11 sectors finished in the green, with technology and financials leading the way with gains of 4.0% and 3.2%, respectively.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) blasted 7.6% higher after Morgan Stanley analysts raised their price target. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) gained 4.8%. FB closed its opening loss to gain 0.4%.

In other news, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) gained 6.6% after announcing its CEO of 13 years would be retiring. Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL ) gained 31.1% after agreeing to be acquired by U.K.-based JD Sports Fashion for $13.50 a share in cash representing a 28% premium from Friday in a deal totaling $558 million.

Despite the fact the day’s gain was the third-largest points gain for the Dow Jones in history, the medium-term direction remains pointed to the downside. The volatility term structure — the difference between current and future CBOE Volatility Index contracts — remains inverted, keeping the pressure on roll yield and preventing short sellers from pushing the “fear index” down.

Gold is buoyant, with the Gold SPDR Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: GLD ) rising 0.5%. European stocks were smashed. Bitcoin has fallen back to a $7,000 handle. And the dollar keeps rolling over.

Watch for a downside reversal on Tuesday.

Check out Serge Berger’s Trade of the Day for March 27.

Tell us what you think about this article! Drop us an email at editor@investorplace.com, chat with us on Twitter at @InvestorPlace or comment on the post on Facebook. Read more about our comments policy here.

Today’s Trading Landscape

To see a list of the companies reporting earnings today, click here.

For a list of this week’s economic reports due out, click here.

Anthony Mirhaydari is founder of the Edge (ETFs) and Edge Pro (Options) investment advisory newsletters. Free two- and four-week trial offers have been extended to InvestorPlace readers.