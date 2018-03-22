Massive Kidde Smoke Alarm Recall: How to Check Yours

Owners of a Kidde smoke alarm need to see if theirs is part of a recent recall.

The recent Kidde smoke alarm recall affects 452,000 devices sold in the U.S. and another 40,000 sold in Canada. The issue with the smoke alarms is that they may no be able to properly detect smoke in an owner’s home. The reason is that a yellow cap was left over one of the sensors during production.

The type of devices in the Kidde smoke alarm recall are dual sensor ones that can detect photoelectric and ionization. There are two different models in the recall: the PI2010 and PI9010. Both of these devices have date codes ranging from Sep. 10, 2016 through Oct. 13, 2017.

Customers that want to check and see if their device is affected by the recall can look on the back of it. This is where they will find the model numbers and date codes. The Kidde smoke alarms affected by the recall will also look like the one in the image included with this article. Customers can also spy the yellow cap through the side of the device, but shouldn’t remove it.

Customers that do own one of the affected products in the Kidde smoke alarm recall need to get a replacement. They can do this by contacting the company at 833-551-7739. Its lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday and Sunday.

Customers can find more information about the Kidde smoke alarm recall by following this link.

