Mastercard (MA) a Strong Buy This Week

Mastercard (MA) a Strong Buy at $177.53 based on the latest stock market ratings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Strong Buy recommendation for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) resulted from an analytical process that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were above average in 4 areas: an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 2 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is below average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MA has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The company is one of the 993 companies in the GICS Finance sector and is a constituent of the 64 company Finance/Rental/Leasing GICS industry group within this sector. MA's market value is $187.1 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MA puts it 9 among the 64 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Finance/Rental/Leasing industry group is ranked 24 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Mastercard has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

MA's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. MA's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Mastercard places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $177.53 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, MA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.