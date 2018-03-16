Mastercard (MA) remains a Strong Buy This Week

At $180.95, Mastercard (MA) a Strong Buy based on the latest news, and relative pricing of its shares. Mastercard Inc's (NYSE:MA) Strong Buy recommendation is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top decile, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 1 area: an analytical score that is below average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

As one of the 996 companies in the GICS Finance sector MA is a constituent of the 65 company Finance/Rental/Leasing GICS industry group within this sector. MA's market value is $190.2 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MA puts it 9 among the 65 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Finance/Rental/Leasing industry group is ranked 22 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Mastercard has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. MA's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Mastercard a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view MA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of MA's shares based on the recent $180.95 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.