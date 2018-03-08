McDonald’s Flips Golden Arches to Celebrate International Women’s Day

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is celebrating International Women’s Day by turning its golden arches upside down.

For those that don’t get the trick, turning the company’s golden “M” logo upside down makes it a “W.” McDonald’s features restaurant owner Patricia Williams in a video showing the changing of the logo at one MCD location.

The change isn’t just taking place at that one McDonald’s store. The company is actually changing its logo on its website and social media accounts to match. The following it what it had to say on the matter via its Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) account.

“Today, we flip our Golden Arches to celebrate the women who have chosen McDonald’s to be a part of their story, like the Williams family. In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women.”

McDonald’s post about International Women’s Day caught the attention of users on Twitter, but maybe not how it hoped. The comments quickly broke out into calls for the chain to pay its employees more. The following are a few examples.

“Maybe instead of flipping an arch you should pay you workers a living wage 🐸☕”

“As a woman, thank you. Oh, and pay all your employees at least $15/hour too.”

“Hey @McDonalds, friendly reminder that the best way to honor the history of #InternationalWomensDay is to pay your employees a living wage & remove barriers to unionization.”

