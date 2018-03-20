How McDonald’s Plans to Cut Greenhouse Gases

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) has announced that it is planning to make major cuts to its greenhouse gas emissions.

McDonald’s says that it will be taking steps to reduce greenhouse gases by setting a goal approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. This will have the company changing how it handles beef production, restaurant energy usage and sourcing, as well as packaging and waste. These make up 64% of the restaurant chain’s carbon footprint.

McDonald’s says that it will be using 2015 as its base year to measure carbon emissions by. With this as its starting point, the company plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in connection to its restaurant and offices by 36%.

To go along with its cutting of greenhouse gas emissions, the chain is also looking to reduce its emissions intensity by 31% per metric ton of food and packaging. This measure will affect the company’s supply line and the reduction goal is also set for 2030.

McDonald’s notes that these two goals will have it reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 150 million metric tons. It notes that this is the equivalent of taking 32 million cars off the road for a full year.

The new plans from McDonald’s will have the company making changes at its restaurants. This includes changes in design, crew training and other efforts to reduce its carbon emissions. It will also be working with members of its supply line to try and reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases where possible.

“As one of the best known brands on the planet, McDonald’s is well positioned to lead, and its ambitious new climate target will inspire innovation, collaboration, and most importantly critical greenhouse gas reductions across the company’s global operations and supply chain,” Fred Krupp, President of the Environment Defense Fund, said in a statement.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.