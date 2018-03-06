McDonald’s Quarter Pounders Switching to Fresh Beef

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is changing up is menus by adding fresh beef to its Quarter Pounders.

This change makes it so that customers that order McDonald’s Quarter Pounders in select areas will start receiving those that are made from 100% fresh beef. The new Quarter Pounders are now available at 3,500 MCD locations in the following areas.

Atlanta

Charlotte

Memphis

Miami

Nashville

Orlando

Raleigh

Salt Lake City

McDonald’s also notes that it is planning to introduce the new Quarter Pounders to more markets in March. This includes locations in Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and other cities. It will then expand further in May to include all stores in the U.S. that are taking part in the change.

“Over the past two years, we have been listening to our customers and evolving our business to build a better McDonald’s,” Chris Kempczinski, President of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. “We are proud to bring our customers a hotter and juicier quarter-pound burger at the speed and convenience they expect from us.”

The changes to the menu include McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Double Quarter Pounder and Signature Crafted Recipe burgers. The fast food chain also notes that it will be introducing a new Signature Crafted Recipe burger next month called the Garlic White Cheddar. This will be available in beef, grilled chicken and crispy chicken options.

McDonald’s is hoping that the change to its Quarter Pounders will draw in more customers. The test markets in Dallas and Tusla for the new burgers saw a 90% improvement in customer satisfaction.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.