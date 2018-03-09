Medtronic (MDT) a Sell at $82.21

Medtronic (MDT) now a Sell based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. Medtronic Plc's (NYSE:MDT) Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were below average outcomes in 4 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, an analytical score that is below average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is below average; and produced above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and an industry group rated above average in attractiveness. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

MDT is a $111.1 billion in market value component of the Medical Specialties GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 142 among the 169 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. MDT is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 534 among the 656 companies in the sector of its Health Technology sector and 3,915 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Medical Specialties industry group is ranked 65 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company has realized average or below-average scores in 8 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MDT's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MDT's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Medtronic places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MDT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $82.21 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MDT currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.